Chicago wheat brought out the "rally pants" today, according to Michaela White of CHS Hedging. That put December Chicago wheat contract up 12 1/2 cents for the week. Chicago wheat is at a net short of nearly 26,000 contracts today.
Cash winter wheat movement is slow this time of year, ADM Investor Services said, but global export trade tends to pick up. "Russia and Ukraine could see needed rains over the dry parts of their winter wheat crop areas," they noted. Hard red wheat export prices in the U.S. sit around $227, they noted with parts of Europe at $204 and Russia at $208.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices