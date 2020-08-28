“The wheat market slumped on a bout of profit taking, and harvest activity and reports of decent yields. the market lacks fresh supportive new and demand for US grain seems mostly routine (at least for spring wheat and SRW),” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “HRW and White wheat had decent export sales numbers in yesterday’s report.”
“Rains are the big story of the day, as the Dakotas, Minnesota, and areas of Wisconsin were hit with heavy rains in the past 24 hours,” Stewart-Peterson said. “As we talked about earlier in the week, this will likely slow down harvest, especially North Dakota that was already 20% behind its normal 5-year pace. We’ll see how much the USDA solidifies this fear in Monday’s report.”