Wheat prices are facing “headwinds” as the U.S. dollar has seen recent support “and a lack of bullish news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Winter wheat contracts are consolidating below their 10 and 20-day moving averages which would reinforce more weakness if buying interest fails to develop.”

“Russia has reported that about 80% of its winter grain sowings are in good condition, with the ministry expecting this percentage to continue to rise,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “The country also has stated that the active phase of spring sowings will start in the coming days.”

