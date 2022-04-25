 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

  • Updated

“Like most commodities, wheat traded higher overnight on concern about lower Black Sea wheat exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is also concern that a dry weather pattern cold lower U.S. HRW crop and wet weather could lower U.S. HRS acres.

“Montana and North Dakota received another winter storm which increases concern about spring wheat planting,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

