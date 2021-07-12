Chicago wheat futures are trending below trend-line support on the continuous chart as harvest pressure and reports of strong yields promote selling. But, “Weekly Export Inspections are due out later this morning, and there are a slew of pending global wheat tenders lighting up the wires this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise marketing update today.
The wheat market traded higher overnight and is trading higher today on ongoing heat and dryness across the U.S. Northern Plains. Prices are drawing underlying support from the row crops, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.