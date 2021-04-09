 Skip to main content
Wheat

May KC wheat up is up overnight building off yesterday’s breakout rally as talk of dryness in the Northern Plains increases, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Average trade estimate for wheat ending stocks is 847 million bushels, which is the same as last month, he said.

Weather in the U.S. plains, Canada and EU weather supports wheat prices which climbed up this weekek, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning.

John Payne of Daniels Trading, said there is talk of China buying more U.S. wheat. However, the USDA is not expected to make big changes in its U.S./World wheat supply and demand that features adequate global wheat supplies, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

