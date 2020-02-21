“The weakness in the dollar is supportive today, though sluggish corn prices are limiting gains in the wheat markets,” Stewart-Peterson said. Adding to possibly supportive news, they noted there is a possibility that spring wheat acreage might not reach expectations, potentially tightening stocks.
There was some consolidation trade in the wheat market, as “there was not a whole lot of buzz in the wheat pit yesterday,” Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said. “The strong U.S. Dollar against world currencies was negative for demand ideas that are already trending lower due to weaker prices in Russia and Europe.”
