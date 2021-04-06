“The season’s initial national winter wheat ratings were reported at 338 on the Brugler500 Index,” Brugler Marketing said. “In South Dakota winter wheat ratings were just a 299 on the Brugler500, as dryness afflicts the 760,000 acres of winter wheat. NOAA’s 5-day QPF shows rain across the Eastern Corn Belt and high plains.”
Traders were also watching the global wheat market news. “Taiwan issued a tender for 96,485 MT of U.S. wheat,” Brugler Marketing said. “Ethiopia is tendering for 30,000 MT of wheat. Algeria is on the market for an unspecified amount of optional origin wheat. Egypt’s GASC wheat tender results will be released later today.”