Wheat had a volatile session yesterday, trading Russia/Ukraine headlines to start before selling off later in the day. Russia’s Ag Ministry says 95% of their winter crops are in good and satisfactory condition. At home, KC March is unchanged so far but still over $9/bu. as the market decides if more risk premium is needed to account for Black Sea exports, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.
Wheat bulls are arguing that risk premium needs to be added to the wheat market as the Grain Corridor deal comes up for renewal in March. “Bears argue that the Russians are making huge export sales at historically high prices and won’t want to upset global buyers,” Alan Brugler of CHS Hedging said this morning.