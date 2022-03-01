Winter wheat futures were up overnight while exercising expanded limits again. Volatility continues to tick upwards in the wheat arena as a large Russian military force heads to the Ukrainian capital. There is talk that Russia grain export ports are closed, and Ukrainian grain ports are mined and closed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Egypt canceled another wheat tender, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The world’s largest wheat importer is not getting the offers, and the ones they are getting are high priced. Their typical suppliers are Russia and Ukraine.
