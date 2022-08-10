 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Futures were higher across the board today with all three classes finishing double digits higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The US dollar was down hard today with the September down 1.307 to 104.945. The trade is expected all wheat new crop ending stocks to be at 650 mln bushels this Friday in the WASDE report vs. 639 mln in July.”

“Wheat futures rallied after US CPI was not as inflationary as feared,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most of the decline was in energy prices. Food prices are still high. US Dollar fell sharply after the report. Most commodities including Wheat rallied on the lower Dollar.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat price action has been uninspiring the past month, trending mostly sideways,” Jim Warren of CHS trading said.

Wheat

Expectations are for an increase in world ending stocks due to lower exports in next week’s WASDE report, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat f…

Wheat

According to the Hightower Report, the market has seen “an impressive rally” off of the lows this week with talk that wheat has become cheap e…

Wheat

“Futures were mixed, with the Chicago wheat higher while the KC and Minneapolis wheat were modestly lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging…

Wheat

USDA’s NASS shows the winter wheat harvest lagged was in the northwestern states, with WA 30% below normal, ID 27% behind, and 4% below the av…

Wheat

The market has seen an impressive rally off of the lows this week with talk that wheat has become cheap enough to attract increased tender act…

Wheat

The trade is expecting all wheat new crop ending stocks to be at 650 million bushels this Friday in the WASDE report vs. 639 in July. World en…

Wheat

Wheat also made strong gains today “moving back to the middle of the recent range,” CHS Hedging said. “Firm export demand and a falling U.S. d…

Wheat

The Russian invasion of Ukraine happened in February, and wheat went from $8 to $14. We’ve given all that back, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard …

Wheat

A bigger than expected decline in spring wheat conditions brought in strong buying last night, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News