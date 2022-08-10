People are also reading…
“Futures were higher across the board today with all three classes finishing double digits higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The US dollar was down hard today with the September down 1.307 to 104.945. The trade is expected all wheat new crop ending stocks to be at 650 mln bushels this Friday in the WASDE report vs. 639 mln in July.”
“Wheat futures rallied after US CPI was not as inflationary as feared,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most of the decline was in energy prices. Food prices are still high. US Dollar fell sharply after the report. Most commodities including Wheat rallied on the lower Dollar.”