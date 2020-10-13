“Wheat futures closed mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WZ was near 5.94 with a range 5.90-6.04. Nearby Chicago wheat continues to dance around 6.00. This historically has been an important price. Need either increase demand or lower supply to push higher. Lack of bullish news could send futures lower.”
“The wheat market traded higher at the open on dryness in the US and the Black Sea Region,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices in Chicago retreated from its highs on strength in the US$. Algeria begins purchasing optional origin wheat for their recent tender (most likely from EU and the Baltics).”