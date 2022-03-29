 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets are weaker as the situation in Ukraine appears to be headed toward peace talks, CHS Hedging said. Weather conditions are also improving in the Southern Plains, adding pressure to prices.

Wheat futures are softening, moving below the 20-day moving averages, Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition to March moisture in the U.S., weighing on sentiment is talk of slow U.S. exports and India, EU and Australia exports offsetting the drop in Black Sea. Egypt said they are done buying wheat until May.”

