Wheat markets “got legs” on decent world demand this week, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional support from a bout of technical buying,” Heesch said. “Argentina plans to put an export cap on their wheat exports.”
Russia confirmed plans to cut wheat exports as well, The Hightower Report said. “Talk that China was back in buying French wheat added to the positive tone.”
