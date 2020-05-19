Wheat futures “were mostly flat” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. Expect pressure from large world supplies to impact the market as “the technical picture supports the potential for more selling interest.”
“The market is technically oversold,” The Hightower Report said, but it still remains in a short-term downtrend. They note rains potentially hitting Nebraska and Oklahoma are weighing on the market, as expectations are for improving crop conditions.
