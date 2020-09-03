The cost of Baltic and Russian wheat is lower than the U.S., leading more buyers to them now, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The Hightower Report said Egypt is tendering for wheat and “Russia is indicated to have the lowest offer.”
Wheat prices are mixed in Kansas City and Chicago today, said Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging. For the rest of today, he expects trading to be stronger.
