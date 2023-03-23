People are also reading…
“The wheat market lost most all its early strength with Chicago in the red and Mpls/KC well off their highs,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spread activity noted (buying KC and selling Chicago)… Weekly export sales were disappointing at 139 tmt, with many of the classes of wheat showing cancellations.”
Analysts continue to watch the size of wheat areas in drought. “Winter wheat areas in drought slipped to 51%, the lowest since last July and down from its peak of 75% last fall,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Spring wheat areas in drought are down to 43%, the lowest since Sept-22 and down from its peak of 79%.”