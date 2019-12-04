“The market looks to have dialed in the sharp drop in Australian wheat production, the various production issues in the Black Sea and other European locales and finally the considerable uncertainty of the US Crop just planted,” William Moore of the Price Futures Group said. “Also adding to the pressure was the on-again-off-again nature of the trade talks - which have kept Corn & beans sideways – providing headwinds against the wheat’s rally.”
The wheat market traded higher today after some weakness in past days, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Gains were limited from weakness in the corn market,” she said.
