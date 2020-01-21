Wheat’s recent rallies have it about as high as it will want to go until more news comes about, Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging said. “The market will want to see more news or Chinese buying to keep spurring things higher,” they said.
Ukranian exports of wheat rose by 4.2 mln tonnes this past year, as the country’s overall grain exports rose 7.1 mln tonnes, Allendale said.
