Kansas City and Chicago wheat made new contract highs today, early in the session, according to CHS Hedging. All three classes of wheat gave back over half of their early gains by the close.
Attention is starting to turn from the short North American crop to other regions, such as Russia, where the country has been raising taxes and now says it will place export limits on wheat from January to June, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. There are also questions regarding quality issues in Australia.