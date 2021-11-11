 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Kansas City and Chicago wheat made new contract highs today, early in the session, according to CHS Hedging. All three classes of wheat gave back over half of their early gains by the close.

Attention is starting to turn from the short North American crop to other regions, such as Russia, where the country has been raising taxes and now says it will place export limits on wheat from January to June, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. There are also questions regarding quality issues in Australia.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Futures see two sided trade this morning as the market look to rebound after the sell off last week said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

All three classes of wheat had a quiet trading day, not venturing far from Friday’s closes, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Dry conditions in the Black Sea region despite some recent showers adds to concern for low U.S. wheat supplies this year along with a drought…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

New crop contracts in all three classes of wheat made new contract highs today, as the U.S. stocks to use ratio is the tightest in 14 years, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The battle for 2022 U.S. acres is already starting with higher planting costs possibly favoring wheat and oilseeds vs corn,” Total Farm Marke…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Internationally, the USDA trimmed 2021-22 world wheat stocks by 1.38 million metric tons to 275.8 million tons. That was a larger reduction th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The UDSA estimated the 2022/23 all wheat acreage at 49.0 million acres with production at 2.003 billion bushels, according to Ami Heesch of CH…

