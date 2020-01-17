The wheat market continued firming up today, and Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said fund buying continues to underpin prices. Weather issues and global issues, including issues occurring in Russia, are impacting the U.S. grain markets.
Wheat also saw spillover strength from the corn market, which posted a strong day on Friday. Stewart-Peterson said that kind of trade helped “maintain strength” on the charts, as the contracts closed significantly off their early week lows.
