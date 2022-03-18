 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets “got thumped” today as progress on Ukraine/Russian peace talks was lacking, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Underlying support in the wheat market comes from worries over the spring wheat crop in Ukraine and the HRW crop in the US.”

“Ongoing and ever changing headlines concerning the Ukraine war keeps wheat futures volume low and trade choppy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Lack of Black Sea export has raised concern about wheat supply shortages in poor countries. Domestic Russia flour prices are record high.”

