Wheat futures were the leaders in the overnight session with all three classes up sharply in comparison to corn and soybeans. “Minneapolis is once again the leader as conditions worsen and much of the moisture in the current forecast is expected to miss spring wheat country, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The spring wheat crop is in much worse shape than believed, The Hightower Report said today.
“Weekly crop ratings showed a further collapse as producers in the region stare down the harsh reality of losing their (spring wheat) crop,” Total Farm Marketing said today.