“A bout of profit-taking was noted in Chicago and KC from recent strength and easing concerns of crop damage to the winter wheat,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Temperatures have improved this week and are expected to be significantly warmer over the weekend and next week.”
Despite a drop today, wheat stil saw gains for the week and is seeing support from the Ag Forum yesterday, William Moore with Price Futures Group said. He noted that wheat carryout may drop from 836 mln bushels to 698 mln bushels.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.