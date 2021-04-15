“Forecasts for colder temps across the U.S. South Plains, long term dryness in Canadian wheat areas, as well as the EU and parts of the U.S. will help keep prices underpinned going forward as some market participants position for any future global weather issues,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Today’s outlook is for higher trade in wheat “as rumors of China buying wheat from U.S. and French origins” emerges, CHS Hedging said. The dry conditions in spring wheat areas is also providing support, they said.
