People are also reading…
U.S. winter wheat conditions slipped 1% to only 27% G/E, while poor/VP increased 1% to 37%. While overall ratings remain historically low, forecasts do not offer much hope for improvement anytime soon with limited moisture being offered in the US Southern plains for the next week to 10 days, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.
World ending stocks came in well below the low end of trade expectations. World demand was adjusted higher by nearly 3 million tons. This helped tighten world stocks, according to the Hightower Report.