People are also reading…
Many market observers are saying “enough is enough,” especially with two major USDA reports upcoming – the March WADSE on Wednesday and the planting intentions on Friday, March 31! The market is extremely oversold and caution should be used entering new short positions in front of the reports and possible Russian-Ukraine corridor renewal deal, according to William D. Moore of Price Futures Group.
Australia’s 2022-23 wheat crop is estimated at 39.2 mmt versus 36.6 mmt previously. They are expecting their 2023-24 crop to be around 25.0 mmt, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.