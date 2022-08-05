 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

According to the Hightower Report, the market has seen “an impressive rally” off of the lows this week with talk that wheat has become cheap enough to attract increased tender activity, and also that wheat is now more attractive as a feed grain to compete with corn, The Hightower Report said this morning.

U.S. export sales remain low despite the U.S. HRW prices being below the French, Total Farmer Marketing said this morning. Also on the export scene, Russia is lowering their wheat export prices. “There are still issues about Russia wheat exports including logistics, floating export tax and freight surcharge for new demand,” TFM said this morning.

