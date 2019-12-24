Wheat futures are bouncing off technical support of the 10-day moving average, as prices have consolidated off most recent highs over the past handful of sessions, Stewart-Peterson reported. Global wheat prices continue to rise, which brings support, as well as improved demand prospects for U.S. wheat, which is validated with strong export sales last week. Overall, fundamentals do stay heavy globally, which could limit potential rallies.
“The big issue I see is in spring wheat,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Traders are in a massive short position there.”
