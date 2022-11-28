 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Futures closed lower across the three markets with a lack of fresh news to trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago futures remain in free fall mode with March futures falling close to $1.40 in the month of November. Inspections today were weak at 198,519 MT, below estimates of 200,000-400,000 MT. Total inspections so far are down 4% from last year.”

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel US HRW and SRW export prices remain a premium to other origins especially Russia and EU. There was also talk that Iran and may be Egypt may be having problem securing letter of credit for imported wheat.”

