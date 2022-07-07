 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat futures had a fairly strong day.

“Futures were back up higher, holding the strength for most of the day and finishing in the upper end of the day’s range,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Rumors of wheat exports out of the PNW to China help fuel futures today on top of broad money purchasing.”

“On a bearish note about China, however, COVID cases are reportedly on the rise again in Shanghai, which is causing some concern about new lockdowns and what that would mean for the global economy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In other global news, India said they will restrict wheat flour export sales as of July 12 — a bullish item of note.”

