Both Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat gave back sizable gains, The Hightower Report says. Rainfall over several areas in the Plains weighed on prices. A small rebound in the dollar makes wheat less competitive for buyers.
Stewart-Peterson reports the continued fall of crude oil prices indirectly hurts wheat and other grain prices. Fractional losses were seen in all deferred Chicago contracts, with more weakness in Kansas City hard red winter wheat contracts.
