No fresh news out of Russia has left mixed trade in the wheat markets. “China announced they will auction off 900k MT of wheat from state reserves on April 4.”
“New crop acreage is expected to come in at 48.9 million in Friday’s data,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “Estimates range from 45.7 to 50 million for all wheat, compared to USDA’s Outlook Forum 49.5 figure and 45.7 million last season. Of that, the trade has 10.9m acres dialed in on average for spring wheat.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.