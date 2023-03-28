Related to this story

Wheat markets rally to start the day. “The wheat futures market is up by double digits so far,” Alan Brugler of Barchart, said early this morning.

U.S. wheat stocks are at 15 year lows and the EU has the second lowest stocks in more than 20 years, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The trend for wheat is lower “with an uncertain new season ahead,” CHS Hedging said. “Wheat prices are up from their lows earlier this month b…

The trend for all three U.S. wheats is lower with an uncertain new season ahead, Patti Ulrich of CHS Trading said this morning.

“The wheat market lost most all its early strength with Chicago in the red and Mpls/KC well off their highs,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, sa…