Wheat

Wheat fell to 17-month lows as lower Russia export prices continue to weigh on futures. U.S. wheat exports also remain slow, Steve Freed of AD…

Wheat

The wheat market traded lower overnight in thin trade. The market struggles with lack of demand, along with plentiful world supplies especiall…

Wheat

Wheat managed to make some recovery on Friday.

Wheat

“Wheat fell apart today in large part due to heavy fund selling causing May Chi to close below its 7-dollar support to its lowest levels in a …

Wheat

Wheat prices sank based on lower U.S. weekly export sales and increased money flow selling, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.