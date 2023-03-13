People are also reading…
Wheat futures trade has been weaker through 2023 as the selling pressure continues after hefty losses last week, all three markets remain oversold and looking for some kind of positive trade. For the outlook today, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging says, “It will be a defensive start to the day as talks to extend the grain export deal from Ukraine start today.”
A steep drop in EU and Russia wheat export prices is the main driver for lower U.S. futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.