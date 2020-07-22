Russian wheat is still cheaper than U.S. soft red winter wheat due to the falling of the dollar, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “That raises some questions about demand,” he said.
With corn tightness in China, traders are hopeful that some of the void will be filled with wheat. While the market may occasionally experience recovery bounces, wheat does not seem to have the supply fundamentals for a further advance without lots of help from outside market forces, according to The Hightower Report.