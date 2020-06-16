Harvest pressure and the US dollar trends helped keep wheat markets lower Tuesday. “The wheat market was mostly lower on harvest pressure and strength in the US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls drew support from ongoing dryness in the Northern Plains and declines in the crop conditions (1% over all and 4% in North Dakota).”
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rains in parts of Europe has dropped Matif wheat futures to 3-month lows. Despite the fact old crop Russian export prices are trading near season highs, reports that Russia will not extend export quotas in July weighed on futures today. US wheat export prices have become competitive.”
