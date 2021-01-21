Prices overnight saw gains as “demand remains rather brisk,” CHS Hedging said. Turkey, Tunisia and Bangladesh are pushing wheat tenders, while dry weather is hitting the western U.S. wheat crop.
The rebound in row crops also helped the wheat market see gains overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat prices are in limbo and consolidating as the trade exhibits concerns over slow COVID inoculations that could slow the U.S. economic recovering,” they said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.