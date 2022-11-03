People are also reading…
“Weekly USDA Export Sales data had 348,000 MT sold during the week of Oct. 27,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down by 45% through the week and was 13% below the same week last year – but inline with estimates. South Korea was the week’s top buyer – though Mexico was the top destination with 60,000 MT of the 118,000 MT total.”
In addition to exports, analysts are also watching global weather news. “Eastern Australia is forecast to receive heavy rains over the next two weeks; that area has already seen quality deterioration from earlier rains, with harvest fast approaching,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.