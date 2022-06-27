People are also reading…
“The wheat market got thumped on spillover weakness in the corn market, lack of demand, and harvest pressure (US and EU),” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Paris milling wheat values were pressured from weakness in Chicago and strength in the Euro. Egypt’s GASC is in the market, this afternoon, for a jag of wheat.”
“Some long term grain analyst are seeing low volume lower trade in wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “US weather suggest normal to above temps with rainfall near normal. This could help advance US HRW harvest and improve US and Canada HRW crop conditions. Wheat prices are also pressured by concern inflation will reduce food demand.”