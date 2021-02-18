World wheat prices are continuing to rise, as well as U.S. wheat figures, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “I'll be keeping ears open to see what Argentina does with wheat exports,” Payne said. “I'd bet dollars to donuts we see an export quota put on in the coming months ahead.”
Wheat futures were not impacted as much as anticipated by the cold weather that swept through the U.S. this past week, Total Farm Marketing said. With “more normal” temperatures coming back into the forecast, the crop seems to have avoided a major blow.
