Sovecon has raised its Russia wheat production forecast to 77.7 million tons from 76.8 million as weather conditions improved, according to The Hightower Report. Russia produced 85.9 million tons in 2020. March wheat closed moderately lower on the session yesterday and experienced the lowest close since January 13.
