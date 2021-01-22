 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Sovecon has raised its Russia wheat production forecast to 77.7 million tons from 76.8 million as weather conditions improved, according to The Hightower Report. Russia produced 85.9 million tons in 2020. March wheat closed moderately lower on the session yesterday and experienced the lowest close since January 13.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Lower trade in wheat today came as there was a lack of demand, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Spread trade activity also hut

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures traded lower under pressure from the lower corn and soybean prices, according to ADM Investor Services. There are some concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat prices traded higher early in the session on rising export prices in the EU and Black Sea Region and increased world demand for wheat be…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko sees the Russian 2021 grain crop at 131 million tons, down from 133 million tons in 2020. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The export tariffs imposed by Russia, and additional talk of Argentine shipment tariffs “continue to buoy wheat prices,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News