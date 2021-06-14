Wheat is down double digits in all three markets falling between 18 and 28 cents, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Wheat markets didn’t bounce off their overnight lows like corn and beans. “Increasing world wheat estimates are adding to the weakness,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Wheat futures traded sharply lower overnight with July Chicago down 20-1/4 cents to $6.60-1/2. “Last night’s price action, while taking cues from direction in row crops, looks to threaten further weakness on the charts from a technical perspective as prices break lower out of a consolidation phase,” Total Farm Marketing said.