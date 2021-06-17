Wheat was two-sided overnight and lower to start the day, Total Farm Marketing said as the rally in the dollar is adding weight to harvest pressure. “For spring wheat, a dry and warm forecast could lower U.S. crop ratings further and final crop size.”
“The market is still struggling to absorb the outlook for much larger than expected crops from key world exporters,” The Hightower Report said.
