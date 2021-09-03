 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat markets opened and stayed higher as tight global supplies and continued demand supported prices, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Harvest progress was light this week with rains across the Northern Plains,” she said.

“Talk of lower Canada and Russia crops and export supplies could help wheat futures,” ADM Investor Services said. “This week there was additional talk that the Russian wheat crop could be down enough to substantially lower their exports.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

StatsCan is estimating the Canadian wheat crop to come in around 22.9 mmt, about 1 mmt lower than USDA estimates, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Underlying support stems from decent world demand and tightened supplies of US, Canadian and Russian wheat crops, said said Ami Heesch of CHS …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets were mixed as front months dealt with spillover weakness from corn and soybeans, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “EU wheat price…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Paris milling wheat was up 3.50 euros/MT (about 17 cents/bu) leading the way higher,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. wheat fol…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were up overnight led by double-digit gains in winter wheat contracts. “China still needs wheat due to flooding there, and Argen…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News