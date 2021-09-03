Wheat markets opened and stayed higher as tight global supplies and continued demand supported prices, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Harvest progress was light this week with rains across the Northern Plains,” she said.
“Talk of lower Canada and Russia crops and export supplies could help wheat futures,” ADM Investor Services said. “This week there was additional talk that the Russian wheat crop could be down enough to substantially lower their exports.”
