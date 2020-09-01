The wheat market remains in a steady uptrend with December wheat moving up to the highest level since April 23.
“While overbought technically, there is still no sign of a near term peak,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Wheat starts the day with mixed markets this morning with Kansas City pushing higher, Minneapolis unchanged/slightly higher and Chicago weaker at a time when wheat supplies in the world continue to grow as Canada and Russia report more production, Nick Pauman of CHS Trading said this morning.
Chicago wheat is testing $6. It might be a good day to do some marketing, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.