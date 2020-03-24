There have yet to be USDA national wheat conditions released (those will start in April), but John Payne of Daniels Trading noted some states are showing updates now. “It remains really early for the wheat crop,” Payne said. “Conditions out east will likely show a different story as low plantings and heavy moisture for the last few months should weigh on crop prospects.”
There continues to be strong domestic and global demand for wheat due to COVID-19, as grocery store shelves struggle to stay stocked, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. “Global demand also seems to have increased with Algeria, Morocco, Turkey and Ethiopia issuing tenders,” he said.
