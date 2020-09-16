Wheat futures have been supported by dry weather in the European Union, Russia, Argentina and western Australia, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. The dry Black Sea weather has also slowed Russia farmer selling. New-crop Russia prices are beginning to fade offers resistance to world wheat prices.
Egypt’s GASC is tendering for various wheat cargoes, including U.S. soft white winter and soft red winter, for Nov 10-20 shipment, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. They received 11 offers with Polish wheat the cheapest at $228.43 metric tons FOB, although freight may push them out of the running. The cheapest Russian offer is $234.99 FOB.