“On again off again wheat trade was back off again today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Talk of some fund long liquidation before month end and US elections may have weighed on wheat futures. Recent improvement in rains in US south plains and Russia limited the upside in futures.”
“The wheat market stirred about early in the session, trying to muster some oomph from disappointing winter wheat crop ratings,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ukraine is thought to be done planting their winter wheat for this year. They are said to have planted 91% of the intended acreage, which leaves 9% that can be planted to something else in the spring.”