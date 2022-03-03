Wheat markets are trading higher after limit-up trade on Wednesday, CHS Hedging said. Limits remain expanded today, while poor conditions are popping up in the southern plains.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue to keep the wheat market on edge, Total Farm Marketing said. “Canada, one of the world’s top wheat exporters won’t be able to fill supply shortfalls caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after drought withered its own grain inventories.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.