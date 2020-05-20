The wheat futures are being supported by higher new crop exports from Russia, ADM Investor Services said. The dry weather across the ocean and Russian flour prices are helping to support the market. “There is talk that Russia could consider extending limits on export quotas past June until more is known about their 2020 crop,” they said.
The wheat market is seeing additional crop losses around the globe, helping raise prices in the futures market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Those losses come from dryness in Europe and Russia, as they call for more possible production cuts.
